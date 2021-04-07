Mr. Bobby Lee Truitt Jr., 55, of Lanett, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Mr. Truitt was born on August 17, 1965, to loving parents, Bobby Lee Truitt Sr. and Doris Washington in Troup County, Georgia.

He is survived by his wife, Sawanda Truitt; parents, Bobby Lee Truitt Sr. and Doris Washington; son, Joseph Truitt; daughter, Arneisha Morgan; granddaughter, Ar’monie Morgan; brother, Virgil (Tabitha) Truitt; step-brothers, Ronnie (Ann) Washington, Jonathon (Thejuana) Washington and James Washington; niece, Tara Truitt; nephew, Virgil Truitt Jr.; great-nephews, Jaelin Truitt, Devon Truitt, and Camron Johnson; foster sons, Fremendez Lovelace, Robert Winston, and Francisco St. George; aunts, Annie Ruth Jackson, Elizabeth Chambers, Juanita Yarbrough, Erma Ruth Davis, Margaret Truitt, Brenda Truitt; uncle, Ralph (Jan) Truitt; mother-in-law, Cornelia Morgan; brothers-in-law, Kevin Morgan, Rev. Prince Morgan; sisters-in-law, Kelli (Walt) Huguley, Cornelia Morgan; special friends, Darryl Lyons, Larry Hurston, and Jeffery Ferrell; and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Tywanda Truitt; step-father, John Washington; step-brother, John Washington Jr.; grandparents, Charlie and Geneva Scott and Maggie Truitt; aunts, Willie Eva Brewer and Vera Miles; and uncles, James and Lewis Scott.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Morgan & Sons Funeral Home Chapel from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. EST.

The family may be contacted at 2360 30th Street SW, Lanett, AL or 1201 First Street, Lanett, AL.

Morgan & Sons Funeral Home of Lanett is handling the arrangements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

