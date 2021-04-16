Mr. Charles D. Williams, “Lily Pop,” 55, of Lanett, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021.

Public bisitation was held on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. EST.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, 1 p.m. EST at Merseilles Cemetery in West Point. The Rev. Jerome Spence officiating.

He leaves to cherish his memories son, Seigmund (Brittany) Scroggins; grandsons, Landon and Tatum Scroggins, all of Auburn; mother, Deborah (Freddie) Johnson; father, Eddie Lamar Phillips; sisters, Tabitha (Anthony) Stephens, Keomeshia (Timothy) Brooks; brother, Keymone Hicks; aunts, Virginia Walker, Mary Patillo, Wanda (Daniel) Williams; uncles, Howard (Aurelia) Williams, Jr., Robert (Lee) Williams and Harold Gilliam; special mom, Christine Spain; extended families, the Spoffords, the Fraziers, the Zacherys, the Parrs, the Burris’s and the Popes; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; and friends, “The Crew” Richard Chapman, Greg Williams, Jeffery Billingslea, James Fears, Charles McLemore Jr., Eric Brooks, Kelvin Patterson, Quinton Huguley, Broderick Lovelace, Hubert Bailey Sr., Chuck Thigpen, Willie Stringer, Yashica Hall, and Shania Mathis.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.

