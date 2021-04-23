Mr. Jeffrey Allen Wall, age 59, of Lanett, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Lanett. He was born on July 26, 1961, in Menominee, Michigan.

Jeff was a true Indiana Jones – known to be adventurous and fun-loving. He spent his best days with his family, building churches, and assisting with missions in Thailand. He was known by most as Pastor Jeff, and he listened and showed compassion to all who needed him and pointed them to the cross. He loved to vacation on the beach, especially during the Alaskan winters. He was also well-known as an outdoorsman and hunting guide. During a normal visit with Jeff, one could experience an airboat ride, a float-plane excursion, and then camp at a remote site waiting for the bear, moose or elk hunt to commence. He became a pilot as a hobby, 15 plus years ago. Jeff, the oldest of three children, will always be adored by this family and missed greatly.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carrie and Harry Shrode, Harriet and Clarence Wall. In addition to being survived by his parents, Marilyn and Larry Wall, of Lanett. He is also survived by his three sons, Aaron Jeffrey Wall and his wife, Rosie, of Fairbanks, Alaska; Jonathon Michael Wall, of Fairbanks; and Stephen Lee Wall and his wife, Allison, of Sacramento, California.

He and Sherri Wall share nine grandchildren, James Wall, Hans Wall, and Elijah Wall; Triston Wall and Skylar Wall; Uriah Wall, Ezra Wall, Judah Wall, and Amos Wall; and two sisters, Angela Laurent and husband, LeRoy, of Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sheila Slavich and her husband, Lewis, of Lanett; four nieces, Ashley Johnson, Brittany Lilla, Catherine Slavich, Belle Johnson; one nephew, Aleks Slavich; and many cherished friends – some he would call a brother.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. (EST) at the West Point Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 10 a.m. (EST) until the service hour at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to On The Red Box, www.europemissions.org/europe-blog/red-box-spain, or to Partners Relief and Development, www.partners.ngo in his memory.

Please visit his Memorial Tribute wall at www.johnsonbrownservicefh.com to leave a kind word for his family, share a memory with his family, or to light a Remembrance Candle in his memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Valley chapel directing.

