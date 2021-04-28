Mr. Marvin Lanier Moss, a resident of Lanett, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Wellstar West Georgia Hospice in LaGrange.

Graveside Services are scheduled for Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at Pine Hill Cemetery, 2167 22nd Street SW, Lanett, AL.

Davis Memorial Mortuary of Valley directing.

Public Viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Davis Memorial Mortuary Chapel.

Marvin was truly a humanitarian, always willing to help anyone who was in need, whether it be a good meal or to listen, Marvin was always available.

He retired from Pathways Center in LaGrange after 34 years of dedicated service. Marvin was a dedicated volunteer with the Interfaith Food Closet, where he worked diligently to help individuals receive groceries as needed. He was the recipient of a number of awards and commendations, including the Economic Growth of the Black Family award from Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., State of Georgia Faith Service Award, 2010, Foster Parent of the Year 1992, Outstanding Service in Career, Church and Community from Goodsell United Methodist Church 2018 and others for his dedication as a humanitarian and service.

Marvin leaves to cherish his memorable legacy sisters, Helen Mosley, of Taunton, Massachusetts and Mary Cooper, of Boston; brother, Paul Moss, of Summerville, South Carolina; two foster children, Marcus Wright and Danielle Wright, both of Lanett; several nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends, Katie Walton, Katie Carey, Hazel Wood, Ruby Walker, Minnie Holloway, Minnie Gates, Warren Goss, Willie Tally; and so many friends.

