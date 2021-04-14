Mr. Roger Hood, 71, of Lanett, went home to be with the Lord on April,9,2021, at Emory Hospital in Atlanta.

He was an active member of LaFayette Heights Baptist Church, LaFayette. He was a retired truck driver and Navy Veteran.

Roger is survived by his wife, Ramona Hood; son, Drew (Kim) Hood; grandchildren, Josiah Hood and Sarah Grace Hood; stepson, Mark (Jean) Carlton; grandchildren, Ethan Carlton and Claire Carlton; brother, Larry (Freddie) Hood; two nephews, Kevin (Sylvia) Hood and Patrick (Anna Beth) Hood; and great-nieces, Polly and Evelyn Hood.

He was preceded in death by his father, Monroe (Edna) Hood and mother, Betty (Jim) Harmon.

Roger loved the Lord, his family, his church and his dogs. He also lived his faith in the Lord Jesus and was willing to help wherever he was needed.

The family will greet friends for visitation on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. CDT at LaFayette Heights Baptist Church in the prayer garden, LaFayette, followed by a memorial service starting at 2 p.m. CDT.

The Rev. Paul Howard will officiate.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to LaFayette Heights Baptist Church or your favorite charity.

For online condolences please visit our website at www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.

