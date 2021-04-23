Mr. Tamarkco M. “Feeda D” Hall

Mr. Tamarkco Montia Hall was born May 28, 1972, in Chambers County, to the parentage of Sharon Mae Hall and James Brown Jr. He departed this life on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Medical Center, Columbus, Georgia.

Tamarkco accepted Christ at an early age and joined St Paul Ame Church Lanett. He received his education in the Troup County Public System.

“Feeda D,” as he was known by many, was currently employed as a machine operator at Mando America Corporation, Opelika.

Tamarkco was united in holy matrimony to Fontoniette Hines on Oct. 27, 2004. They celebrated 16 years of marriage.

Tamarkco was preceded in death by his loving mother, Sharon Mae Hall.

He leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, Fononiette Hall, of Lanett; two daughters, Takesha Dowdell, of Valley, April Hines, of Atlanta; seven sons, Monita Dowdell, of Lanett, Meldevonte Dowdell, of Valley, Tamarkco Hall, of Opelika, Vanques (Tiffany) Hines, of Lanett, Anthony (Semetrius) Hines, of Opelika, Henry (Quinesheua) Hines, of Opelika, Quindavis Hines, or Lanett; four sisters, Yolanda Williams, of LaGrange, Alexis Murphy, of West Point, Symeria (Marcus) Heard of Lanett, Katasha Johnson, of LaGrange; three brothers, Andrian (Chantel) Hall, of Fairburn; Mario (Aaliyah) Turner, of West Point, Chazaray Brown, of West Point; 31 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of niece, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside services for Mr. Hall are scheduled for1 p.m. EST, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in the Westview Cemetery with Pastor Connie Hall, eulogist, the Rev. Michael Slaughter and Minister Tonedric Andrews, assisting.

Public viewing will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the mortuary. To express online condolences, visit www.mwleemortuary.com

M. W. Lee Mortuary is entrusted with arrangements.

