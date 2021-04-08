Mr. Tim Sanders, 63, of LaFayette, died Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at the East Alabama Medical Center.

Tim was born in Port Arthur, Texas, Sept. 28, 1957, to the late Marlin Sanders and the late Doris Barber Sanders.

He had worked with the LaFayette Police Department, and later retired as a Sergeant with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department. He also operated heavy equipment which he truly loved and loved to watch Gunsmoke and Wrestling on TV.

Graveside services will be held Friday, April 9, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Sweet Home Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Claude Bennett officiating.

Visitation will be held at Sweet Home Church from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. prior to the graveside service.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Sanders; sons, Chris Sanders (Heather), Brian McDaniel (Courtney), Brad McDaniel (Cheyenne); grandchildren, Clayton, Chase, Krymson, Wyatt, Piper, Wrenley, Sutton, Waylon and Marlin; brothers, Tony Sanders (Marie), Chris Potts (Sheila), Gerald McClurg; and sister-in-law Brenda Potts and Fur Baby Taz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Mike Potts, Barber Potts, Nicki McClurg and David McClurg; grandparents, Arthur Reed Sanders, Ollie Lee Daughtry, William P. Barber, Sr. and Rachael Frances Golden.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette.

