Mr. Walter L. Carr, 68 of LaFayette, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Public viewing was held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, noon until 6:00 p.m. CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, 1 p.m. CST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette. The Rev. Ed Vines officiating.

His memories will be forever cherished by his wife, Barbara Ann Carr, of LaFayette; daughter, Betty Ann Carr, of LaFayette; three sons, Leshawn (Jakenyia) of Columbus, Georgia, Walter Lamar Carr and Reginald Tucker, both of LaFayette; two sisters, Zelma Frances Boston and Catherine (Charles) Williams, both of LaFayette; five brothers, Calvin (Shirley) Carr, Elzie Lee Carr and Randy Carr, of LaFayette, Terry (Tara) Carr, of Camp Hill and Nathan Carr, of LaFayette; two aunts, Christine Holloway and Juliet Holloway, both of LaFayette; six sisters-in-law, Margaret Ruth Daniel, Mattie Hughley, Hilda (Gary) Blunt, and Mary (Walter) Zachery, all of LaFayette and Stephanie (David) McCoy, all of Valley and Juliet (Rev. Charles) Pulliam, of Camp Hill; five brothers-in-law, John (Diane) Daniel, of Roanoke, Jack (Zola) Daniel, Jessie (Marion) Daniel and Danny Daniel, all of LaFayette and Rev. Calvin Daniel of Newnan, Georgia; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette is handling the arrangements.

