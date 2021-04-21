Mrs. Florine W. Webb, 89, of Dadeville, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Mt. Traveler Baptist Church Cemetery in Waverly at 1 p.m. (CT) with the Rev. G. H. Pulliam officiating.

Public viewing was at Vines Funeral Home, Monday, April 19, 2021, from 2 p.m. (CT) to 6 p.m. (CT).

Mrs. Webb is survived by her four daughters, Annie R. Webb, Auburn, Mae D. Webb and Ruthie Webb, both of Dadeville and Gloria Webb (Nathaniel Grisby), Cusseta; one brother, James Williams Jr., Tallassee; one sister-in-law, Barbara Riley, Columbus, Georgia; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a dear friend, Shelley Morgan, Dadeville; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.

