Mrs. Serena Lynn White Thompson, 50, of Roanoke, Alabama died Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the East Alabama Medical Center.

Serena was born in Lee County, Alabama March 26, 1971 to Larry White and Marion Faye Hood Head.

She was a member of the Church Of Christ in Rockford. She helped to raise money to start Camp Asca, and was the poster child for Easter Seals in 1974.

Graveside services was held Tuesday April 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the LaFayette City Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Howard officiating.

The family greeted friends and family at the cemetery from 1:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the graveside.

She is survived by her parents, Larry (Mary) White, of Opelika and Faye (Roger) Head, of Roanoke,; sister, Stacey Hall, of Tallassee; nieces and nephews, Heather Hall, Heaven Gullatte, Hannah Hollis and Harrison Hall; great-niece, Maria Gullatte.

Online condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com.

Jeff Jones Funeral Home LaFayette.

