Ms. Naya S. Robinson, 36, of Lanett, passed away on April 15, 2021.

At the request of the family, there will be a private viewing only.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, noon EST at Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette. The Rev. Carterris Tucker officiated.

She leaves to cherish her memories her beloved son, Demarion “Quez” Robinson; mother, Mary Joyce Story (Rodney Winston), whom she loved as a dad); father, Tracy Linson; fiancé, Jeremy Prater; bonus children, Alaya and Jayden Prater; sisters, Latoya (Ike) Brooks and Azaria Linson; grandfather, Walter (Barbara) Beaty; brothers, Vakara (Jessica) Story, Kadiri (Jeronda) Gates, Demartino Linson, and Nikelin Linson; nieces and nephews, Aubrey Ray, Kuristy Ray, Montavious Stevenson, Alexander Stevenson, Desmond Stevenson, Mekais Heath, Jahmose Story, Cameron Spence, Janea Owens, Jelani Boyce, Alexia Boyce, Alexis Boyce and Kadiri “KJ” Gates; god-children, Obias “Dre” Patrick, Eddie Mitchell Jr, Olivia Mitchell, Alahbra’J Todd, Journey Calloway and Kristian “Ken Ken” Story; best friends whom she loved as sisters, Ashley Patrick and Shanavian Potts; her spiritual confidante, Krisse Story; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.

