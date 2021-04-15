MSgt Roy Kimble (US Air Force Retired), 74, of Montgomery, (formerly of Chambers County) died Sunday, April 11, 2021, at his residence.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Sardis Baptist Church, Camp Hill at 1 p.m. (CST) with the Rev. G. H. Pulliam officiating. Interment will be in Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Fort Mitchell, AL on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. (CST).

At an early age, Roy confessed his life to Christ, at Sardis Baptist Church in Camp Hill. He provided dedicated service to his beloved church, as a Deacon for over 50 years, and was Chairman of the Deacon Board for over 30 years.

Roy Kimble dedicated his life to public and community service. He was a proud member of the United States Air Force for over 37 years, and a member of the federal civil service for over 25 years. Among his civic and patriotic achievements, Roy served in the Vietnam and Gulf Wars (Desert Storm). He retired as a non-commissioned officer (NCO), following an illustrious career in the United States Air Force. After retiring from military and civil service, he volunteered in the surgical waiting area at Baptist Medical Center South, Montgomery, where he received numerous accolades for his “can-do attitude” and organizational skills. In his spare time, Roy enjoyed vegetable gardening and sharing his vegetables with friends and neighbors.

Roy was a member of the Vines Funeral Home, Inc., staff for over 40 years. A licensed funeral director and embalmer, Roy earned an Associate of Science degree in Mortuary Science, from Kentucky School of Mortuary Science, an Associate of Science degree from Southern Union State Community College, and additional studies at Troy University.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Roy Kimble’s name to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

