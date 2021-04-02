New Horizon Theatre to present Grease

New Horizon Community Theatre will present “Grease” on April 8 – 10 at New Horizon Theatre in West Point.

“Grease” will be presented Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 8 p.m. with an added 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday. It is directed by Loressa Cates, with musical direction by Cindy Skipworth and Lauren Collins.

Recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley, this musical gem had an eight-year run on Broadway which spawned two subsequent revivals and the 1978 Film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Featuring musical hits “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightning,” “It’s Raining on Prom Night,” “Alone At The Drive-in Movie” and more, this lively and funny musical is a Rock’N’Roll riot.

Join Rydell High’s Senior Class of 1959 – “The Burger Palace Boys” and “The Pink Ladies” for a gum-snapping, hip-shaking, bobby sox and pedal pusher, ponytail and duck-tailed good time.

Tickets are $17 for adults and $14 for seniors and students, and can be purchased online by visiting the website at www.nhct.org, or by calling the Ticket Hotline at 706/518-6234, or emailing tickets@nhct.org.

