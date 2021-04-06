Southern Union to hold open house

The Technical Education and Workforce Development Division of Southern Union State Community College will hold an open house on April 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to a press release from the college.

Program and admissions information, facility tours and financial aid information will be available in the Center for Integrated Manufacturing on Southern Union’s Opelika campus.

“We are here to help you explore career options in our eight available programs. Technical career fields are really growing, and this is a great time to see just what we have to offer and how it can help jumpstart a career,” said Eric Sewell, director of technical education.

Sewell added that graduating seniors interested in a technical field or people looking to change careers or advance in his or her career are encouraged to attend. “Our programs prepare students for high-wage, high-demand jobs in just five semesters,” he said.

The public is invited to attend anytime during the open house. For more details, call 334-745-6437, ext. 5490.

