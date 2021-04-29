Two rabies cases reported by Lanett Police Department Animal Control

Over the past two weeks, the Lanett Police Department Animal Control Officer has reported two cases of rabid wildlife in our area. One was a raccoon and one was a fox. There are no human or pet exposures reported at this time.

Exposure is defined as a bite, scratch, or contact of saliva from an infected animal with a mucous membrane, such as the eyes, nose, or mouth.

Rabies is a viral disease that attacks the nervous system; it is predominantly seen in raccoons, bats, and skunks, as well as in dogs and cats (domestic animals). Lanett and surrounding area residents are reminded that all wild or unknown animals should be avoided whenever possible since the possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere and anytime.

Pet owners should remember that the best way to protect themselves, their families, and their pets is to keep their pets and any other animals with which they come into routine contact up-to-date on rabies vaccination.

The Lanett Police Department has been in contact with Lanett Animal Clinic and Riverside in regard to these reports and has learned that both facilities have scheduled a Rabies Vaccination Clinic.

Lanett Animal Clinic will be hosting a rabies vaccination clinic on May 1st from 3-5 PM and Sun May 2nd from 1-3 PM.

Riverside will host rabies vaccination all day on May 6th, 7th and 8th.

The Lanett Police Department encourages all residents to keep updated vaccination records on their pets as required by law.

