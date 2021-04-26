WATCH: U.S. Census Bureau to release the first 2020 census results

The U.S. Census Bureau has completed data processing for the first 2020 Census results — state population counts used to apportion the seats in the U.S. House of Representatives among the 50 states. The Census Bureau will hold a virtual news conference to release these results on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 3 p.m. ET.

The results will include population totals for the nation and the states as well as the congressional apportionment totals for each state. Apportionment is the process of distributing the 435 memberships, or seats, in the U.S. House of Representatives among the 50 states based on the apportionment population counts from the 2020 Census.

The apportionment population consists of the resident population of the 50 states, plus the overseas military and federal civilian employees and their dependents living with them who could be allocated to a home state.

