Betty Romine Miles, age 81, of Lanett passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Valley Park Manor in Valley.

Mrs. Miles was born in Nauvoo Town, Alabama on Feb. 27, 1940.

Mrs. Miles graduated from Valley High School and was employed at Wehadkee Yarn Mills and then at West Point Pepperell General Offices until her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Lee (Doug) Miles and her mother, Flora Cheatham Romine.

Mrs. Betty is survived by her sons, Mark Miles, Derek (Jamie) Miles; sister, Dwain Emery; grandchildren, Lexus Burrows, James Burrows III and Jordan Miles; great-grandchild, Lillian Burrows.

Mrs. Miles was a member of Lanett First Church of the Nazarene and had a tremendous faith in the Lord.

The family will greet friends for visitation on Saturday, May 15,2021, from 11- noon a.m. EDT at Bluffton Funeral Services in Lanett, followed by a memorial service in the Chapel of Bluffton at noon EDT. Brother Sims of Kindred Hospice will officiate.

For online condolences please visit our website at www.blufftonfuneralservices.com.

Services have been entrusted to Bluffton Funeral Services, Lanett.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

