Chambers County Commission approves sales and use tax holiday in July

The Chambers County Commission unanimously approved a resolution on Monday to participate in the upcoming Alabama sales and use tax holiday in Chambers County on the third full weekend of July.

In 2006, during its regular session, the Alabama Legislature enacted act number 2006-574, which provides an exemption of the state sales and use tax for certain non-commercial purchases related to school clothes and supplies during the first full weekend in August.

This year the tax holiday will begin at 12:01 a.m. on July 16 and end at midnight on July 18.

Certain school supplies with a cost of $50 or less, clothing with a cost of $100 or less per item, single purchases on computers/computer equipment with a cost of $750 or less, and any book with a price of $30 or less or textbooks at a cost of $50 or less are eligible for sales tax exemption during this period.

