Jay Randolph “Randy” Turner, 71, of Valley, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Lanier Health Services Valley.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. EST Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Fairfax Cemetery, Highway 29 Valley, AL. 36854 with the Rev. Billy Sims officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the services at the graveside according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, Georgia 31907.

Randy was born May 03, 1950, in Langdale, son of the late Jay and Edna C. Turner. Randy enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Randy enjoyed fishing, watching Auburn football and NASCAR racing.

Other than his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Turner and his brother-in-law, William “Bill” Bush.

Survivors include his daughter, Rena’ McMullen and her husband, Allen of Midland, Georgia; his two grandchildren, Mason and Anna Meadows, of Midland, Georgia; sisters, Sandra Stephens and Janice Bush, both of Valley.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice Angels Foundation 503 N. Euclid Ave. Suite 9E Bay City, MI. 48706 or www.hospiceangels.org or www.compassuslivingfoundation.org.

