Local students partake in “Awaken Art Show” in Valley

VALLEY — More than 100 students participated in this past weekend’s “Awaken Art Show” held at Valley Community Center. The May 1 and 2 event was hosted by the Valley Arts Council.

Teachers submitted art projects in such categories as drawing, painting, mixed media, photography, sculpture and pottery.

Teachers who submitted artworks included Rebekah Baker and Kelli Smith for Chambers County homeschoolers, Ellen Emfinger for Lafayette Lanier Elementary School, Tiffany Ammerman and Gail Rachmuth for LaGrange Academy, Mary Vollrath and Delaine Horne for Springwood School, Teresa Davidson for Valley High and Christian Doyal for W.F. Burns Middle School.

Individual artwork was also submitted by Bayleigh Benson, Lilly Lankford, Anna Murphy and Ava Strickland. Students received ribbons according to the quality of their work.

The following students received blue ribbons signifying “superior quality, first-rate in their age group”:

Individual entries: Bayleigh Benson and Ava Strickland.

Lafayette Lanier Elementary: Irish Pritchard.

LaGrange Academy: Chloe Greer, Isabella Mitchell and Bryson Stanford. The following students won Best in Show trophies: Chloe Greer (6th-8th grade), Isabella Mitchell (K-2nd grade) and Bryson Stanford (3rd-5th grade).

Springwood School: Soyeon Choi, Krystyna Kryvenko, Emaline Swenson and Maddie Wise. Soyeon Choi won a “Best in Show” award for the 9th-12th grade.

Valley High: Daisy Scalf (2) and Kylee Smith.

The following students received red ribbons, signifying “very good quality, excellent work”:

Lafayette Lanier Elementary: Madison Dent and Miranda Vasquez.

LaGrange Academy: Isabelle Blair, Jackson Chamblee, Emmi Horlander, Eli Jamison, Ryleigh McClanahan, Isabella Mitchell, Keaton Moat, Andi Partin and Benjamin Sells.

Springwood School: Caitlyn Harris, Tanner Hill, Hannah Huguley, Kate Huguley, Khrystyna Kryvenko, Emily Jo Matthews, Daisy Nguyen, Vy Nguyen and Cheralyn Smith.

The following students received gold ribbons, signifying “mature talent, promising skill”:

Chambers County homeschoolers: Adeline Baker.

Lafayette Lanier Elementary: Hanna Letson and Marleigh Shirah.

LaGrange Academy: Aaira Ahmed, Ava Edelson, Jackson Hill, Cohen McGinty, Zoie Mitchell and Sara Oliver.

Springwood School: Emma Evans, Henry Hoang and Charlie Key.

Valley High: Ryder Damiano, Pacey Duck, Josh Gilder, Kaylin Green and Tatiana Miller.

W.F. Burns Middle School: Hezekyah Avery, Breanna Durham and Elizabeth Wiley.

The following students received white ribbons, signifying “runner-up, worthy of recognition”:

Chambers County homeschoolers: Maddy Smith.

Individual entries: Lilly Lankford and Anna Murphy.

LaGrange Academy: Jacob Beasley, Maxwell McClendon, Ellie Stanford, Moriah Thornton, Bradley Vaughan, Caley Worsley, Alexander Zerla and Sophia Zerla.

Springwood School: Soyeon Choi and Sidney Evans.

Valley High: Masey Patterson and Kylee Smith.

The following students were given green ribbons, signifying “selected to represent his/her school or group in the Area-Wide show”:

Chambers County homeschoolers: Autumn Baker.

Lafayette Lanier Elementary: John-Henry Brown, Madeline Caldwell, Walker Fuller and Yuribia Ortiz-Leonardo.

LaGrange Academy: Catherine Claire French, Owen Sells and Addison Worsley.

Springwood School: Karter Bernal, Cameron Carey, Carly Eddy, Skylar Eddy, Madisyn Gibbons, Brynlee Haney, Breanna Hanvey, Lily Hill, Bo Howard, Cooper Key, Jasilyn Mabrey, Dev Patel, Luke Roberts and Jacqueline Van Schoor.

W.F. Burns Middle School: Shelby Spradlin.

Bayleigh Benson won a trophy for table decor that creatively captured the theme of her artwork.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

