Mrs. Barbara Jo Johnson, 78, of Valley, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021, at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Mrs. Johnson was born in Langdale, on June 3, 1942, to the late Joe Dorough and Rubye Myers Dorough. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Matt Bryant; stepson, Spencer Johnson; brother, Jeffrey Warren Dorough.

She was a graduate of Valley High School and was a member of the Rammer Jammers. Mrs. Johnson worked several years for the Interstate Valley Telephone company.

She was a very artistic lady who worked with several different mediums of art. Her artwork many, many paintings, quilting, and ceramics just to name a few. She loved to travel, and she loved her pets.

She was a member of Beulah United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Johnson; children, Kathy (Mike) Snowden, Joel (Delana) Upchurch; brother, Danny (Bev) Dorough; grandchildren, Jeff (Laura) Snowden, Adam (Paula) Snowden, Jake (Tiffany) Hudmon; great grandchildren, six; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Brenda Carmichael.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made in her memory to Beulah United Methodist Church.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. EDT at the Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home chapel in Valley. The interment followed in Johnson Memorial Gardens. Her family received friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6 p.m. EDT until 8 p.m. EDT.

Please visit her Memorial Tribute page below to leave a kind word for her family, share a memory of Mrs. Johnson, or to light a Remembrance Candle in her memory.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

