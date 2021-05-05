SOAR to hold first camp

Since he took the podium in early March to introduce himself as Springwood School’s new football coach, Kurt Page has talked about a company he developed with some of his coaching friends in Tennessee called SOAR, which stands for skills, opportunity, accountability and readiness. SOAR’s main goal is to develop athletes and give them exposure opportunities to showcase their skills to colleges.

The first SOAR camp will take place on Friday, which Page is calling the “Friday Night Lights Camp.”

“We’ll have eighth-graders through present eleventh graders,” Page said. “We have a group of colleges that will be in attendance. They’ll be helping us with the drills and activities.”

According to Page, coaches from Troy, West Alabama, Point and Faulkner will be in attendance.

The camp will go from 6 to 9 p.m. EST on Springwood’s campus. Registration will start at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, SOAR will hold a youth instructional camp for fourth through eighth-grade students that are learning the basics of football from 10 a.m. to noon EST. Registration will start at 9 a.m.

“We’ll have about a half a dozen coaches from Tennessee coming down that are with the SOAR instructional staff,” Page said. “They’ll be helping at all of those positions and teaching life skills, which is what we claim our name to fame. We teach life skills through football. We try to take behaviors that are good in football and transfer that into life, as far as being good teammates, classmates, good brothers on the field and in your families. Just teaching those basic things that so many times, they may not have that fully part of their life yet. Some families are searching for that, so we try to provide a lot of that and have a sense of togetherness. They learn about things that will help them become better people at the end of the day.”

Registration costs $25 for the Friday Night Lights camp, while the Saturday instructional camp will be $20. The camps are open to anyone in the area. To register, visit https://www.soarathletictraining.com. Registration the day of the Friday Night Lights camp costs $35, while the Saturday instructional camp will be $30.

