May 5, 2021

USACE: Flow from West Point Dam to increase causing flooding

By Staff Reports

Published 6:09 pm Wednesday, May 5, 2021

The United States Army Corp of Engineers has informed the City of West Point that the flow from West Point Dam will increase. City Manager Ed Moon said, “We should experience full bank conditions for the next 24/48 hours. Will have some flooding in the recreation area.”

 

 

 

