USACE: Flow from West Point Dam to increase causing flooding
The United States Army Corp of Engineers has informed the City of West Point that the flow from West Point Dam will increase. City Manager Ed Moon said, “We should experience full bank conditions for the next 24/48 hours. Will have some flooding in the recreation area.”
You Might Like
Lanett votes to refinance electric warrants, saving over $200k a year
LANETT — The Lanett City Council on Monday suspended the rules and adopted on a first reading an ordinance to... read more