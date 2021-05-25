Valley man dies in fatal wreck in Valley

This morning at approximately 9:20 A.M. officers of the Valley Police Department, along with East Alabama Fire and EMS, were called to the scene of a traffic accident at the intersection of 64th Boulevard and 65th Street. On arrival, officers found that a 2002 Honda Accord had run into and under the trailer of a 2013 International Semi.

The driver of the Honda, Jamario Shontez Wilkerson,29 of Valley, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Preliminary investigation showed that the semi was turning north onto 64th Boulevard from 65th Street. Wilkerson, who was traveling north on 64th Boulevard in the inside lane, struck the trailer of the semi as it was making its turn.

The Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Law

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

