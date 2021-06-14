Charter Foundation begins vote to award grant

VALLEY — Three organizations from Lanett, Valley and West Point will be receiving $5,000 from the Charter Foundation, and voting is underway to determine who wins.

Voting will continue through July 31 and is limited to residents of Troup, Harris and Chambers counties. Each person can vote one time and can vote for up to three organizations.. Three organizations from LaGrange will also get $5,000 each. The winning organizations will be announced in mid August.

Organizations cannot win every year. If an organization wins one year, then it’s not eligible to win the next year.

To be eligible, an organization must be a 501(c)(3) government, church, public school or other IRS-eligible tax-exempt organization. National organizations that do not have staff and an office in Valley/Lanett/West Point or LaGrange are not eligible.

Organizations that won in 2020 and not eligible to win in 2021 include the New Horizon Community Theatre, Sav-A-Life and Springwood School in Valley/Lanett/West Point and CASA of Troup County, Lafayette Christian School and the Troup High Band in LaGrange.

Valley/Lanett/West Point organizations listed on this year’s ballot include the Alsobrook Mental Health Center, Bethany House, Bradshaw-Chambers County Library, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chambers County, Bread Basket Club, Carpenters for Christ in East Alabama, Chambers County School District, the Chattahoochee Early Learning Academy, Inc. (CELA), the Chattahoochee Fuller Center Project (CFCP), Chattahoochee Hospice, the Circle of Care Center for Families, City of LaFayette, City of Lanett, City of Valley, City of West Point, Disabled American Veterans, EAMC-Lanier Health Services, EAMC-Lanier Nursing Home, the Fredonia Heritage Association, Habitat for Humanity (Troup and Chambers counties), Haddie’s Home, Hawkes Library, Hope’s Inn, the Interfaith Food Closet, JEWELZinc, K9-1-1 Animal Rescue, Lanett Church of the Nazarene Building Fund, Lanett City School District, New Life Ministries, New Birth Outreach Center, Point University, Redeeming Grace Ministries, Rehobeth Baptist Church Youth Department, Salvation Army of West Point, Shawmut Baptist Day Care, Spring Road Christian Church Feast Ministry, The Upper Room Church, Troup County Schools, Valley Christmas Merry Go Round, Valley Haven School, Valley Junior Police Academy, Valley Kiwanis Club, Valley Police Reserve Team, Valley Senior Center, WEBT Christian Radio, the West Point Food Closet and the West Point Senior Center.

Organizations in Troup and Harris counties that are on this year’s ballot include Accountability Troup, the Adaptive Growth & Cultural Advancement Organization (AGCAO), Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Troup County, Boy Scouts of America (Chattahoochee Council), Boys & Girls Club of West Georgia, Camp Viola, Chattahoochee Area Tennis Association (CHATA), Circles of Troup County, City of Hogansville, City of LaGrange, Court of Praise Food Closet, Feeding the Valley, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, First Tee Program, For Paws Rescue, Inc., Harmony House, Hillside Montessori of LaGrange, Hope Harbor, Junior Service League, Keep Troup Beautiful, Knights Basketball, the Lafayette Society for the Performing Arts, LaGrange Academy, LaGrange College, LaGrange Personal Aid, the LaGrange Symphony Orchestra, the LaGrange-Troup County Humane Society, March of Dimes, the Miracle League of LaGrange, MOSA Fund, the Pregnancy Center of LaGrange, the Salvation Army of LaGrange, Self Help Harbour, St. Vincent De Paul, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Troup Cares, Troup County Senior Center, Troup County Special Olympics, Twin Cedars Youth Services, the United Way of West Georgia, the West Georgia Health Foundation, West Georgia Hospice, the West Georgia Technical College Foundation, the West Point Lake Coalition and the Yolanda Jabaley Church Clothing Store.

The Charter Foundation was endowed in 1994 by the customers of Charter Federal Savings & Loan Association. Since that time, the foundation has provided over $7.5 million in grants to over 500 organizations in the Troup, Harris and Chambers County communities. While the Charter Foundation previously operated out of the Charter Bank Corporate Center, it has always been an independent entity. With the recent acquisition of CharterBank by Center State Banks, the Charter Foundation has moved to an independent location where the foundation’s work will continue. The Charter Foundation is independently fundeda and has no affiliation with Center State Bank.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

