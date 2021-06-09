Commission approves road construction agreement

On Monday, the Chambers County Commission approved a construction agreement with the State of Alabama for a High Risk Rural Roads (HRRR) project.

The project will allow for the installation of safety improvements, including striping and paved shoulders, at various sites in Chambers County. The project includes three sites on CR-299; five sites along CR-388; two sites on CR-83; five sites on CR-289; and five sites on CR-222. County Engineer Josh Harvill said all sites are curve locations that are currently at high risk of vehicle run-off.

The project will be funded through a combination of HRRR funds in the amount of $297,257.72 with a 10 percent county match of $33,028.64 for a total project cost of $330,286.35.

The commission passed this request unanimously.

Revenue Commissioner Beth Abney told the commission that she closed out the 2020 year in property tax collections and provided the commission with copies of the packets she sent to the state.

“We collected a little over $16 million in net taxes,” Abney said. “I’m very happy to say zero dollars in error, everything was distributed properly.”

In other commission business, the probate court and annex will be closed on Friday, June 11 for a retirement ceremony for deputy clerk Nannette Brooks.

The commission also pushed the next meeting to June 28 due to scheduling conflicts.

That meeting will begin at 4:00 p.m. Central time and be held in the small courtroom in the Chambers County Courthouse.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

