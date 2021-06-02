Jason Fuller Memorial Ride to take place Saturday

On March 26, when news of Chambers County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jason Fuller’s death started filtering through the community, it was obvious what impact he had on the Chambers County law enforcement community.

A group of Fuller’s friends have come together to organize a fundraiser in Fuller honor. The Captain Jason Fuller Memorial Ride and Poker Run will take place Saturday, June 5. Registration for the ride begins at 10 a.m eastern at the Valley Sportsplex and will consist of five stops. There will be a $20 registration fee for the first hand and will include a sack lunch. Additional hands will cost $5.00.

The ride will head into Georgia, stopping first in LaGrange at Pub 104, then moving on to the Whitetail Pub before making its final Georgia stop at Coaches in West Point. The ride will then move back into Alabama stopping at Circle W in Valley. The final stop will be in Opelika at American Legion Post 18. All riders must be in by 5 p.m.

The community came together to provide various items for an auction that will be held at the conclusion of the ride.

“After we finish our poker run, there’s going to be a live auction,” Miles said.

Items such as cornhole boards, a Harley Davidson table and even a “get out of jail on a misdemeanor” card good for by a local bail bondsman.

One of the event organizers, Candy Miles said they have all been friends with Fuller for many years and his love for riding motorcycles made the decision to hold a memorial ride an easy one.

“All of us rode bikes together, we did almost everything day to day or every weekend,” Miles said.

“Jason was the one guy that you can always call, and he would answer the phone day, night, no matter what,” said another organizer, Ron Stuckey. “He was the one friend that would be there, and that’s why we all loved him so much and that’s why we’re all hurting so bad, and we all miss him so much.”

The group has received word that there will be riders from several motorcycle groups that will be participating. While it is a motorcycle ride, the group says anything street legal is welcomed.

All the proceeds from the memorial ride and auction will go to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, one of Fuller’s favorite charities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

