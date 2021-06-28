LaFayette’s Woody commits to Florida State

LaFayette senior Antavious Woody announced on his Twitter and Facebook on Monday that he has committed to Florida State.

Woody is a four-star prospect by all major recruiting websites. As a junior, he finished with 46 total tackles (37 solo) and seven sacks.

Florida State was the first school to offer Woody a scholarship, offering him in late November.

Woody became a Rivals four-star prospect in early June after performing well in several different camps, including the Under Armour All-American Camp and the Rivals camp in Atlanta in late April, where he was named defensive line MVP of the camp.

So far, Woody has taken just one official visit, taking a trip to Tallahassee on June 26. He has taken unofficial visits to Auburn and Georgia Tech so far in his recruiting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

