Mr. KenTravious Moon
Mr. KenTravious Moon, 22, of Dadeville, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Lake Martin Community Hospital, Dadeville.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Dadeville at 1 p.m. (CST) with the Rev. G. H. Pulliam officiating.
Public viewing will be Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 2 p.m. (CST) to 6 p.m. (CST) at Vines Funeral Home.
Mr. Moon is survived by his mother, Aleshia (Derrico) Ponds, Dadeville; father, Kenneth (Katrena) Moon, Homewood; grandfathers, Billy Moon, Glen Head, New York; grandmother, Earison Davis, Dadeville; one sister, Azziyah Brooks, Dadeville; three brothers, Ahmad Varner, Christopher (Keneshia) Jones and Kenneth Moon, Jr., all of Alexander City; five aunts, Veronica (Robert) Lykes, Fairfield, Angela (Edward) Lindsey, Alexander City, Jennifer Moon, Mobile, Tilena Moon, Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and Porscha Moon, Roanoke, Virginia; two uncles, Josh Davis and Jamie Davis, both of Dadeville; and a host of other relatives and friends.
To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com
Vines Funeral Home Inc., LaFayette, is handling the arrangements.
Ms. Lula Myrtis Reed
Ms. Lula Myrtis Reed, 93, of Lanett, departed this life on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at her residence. She was... read more