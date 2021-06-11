City of Valley appoints new police chief

Valley – On Thursday, the Valley City Council met and appointed Charles (Mike) Reynolds has been selected as the Valley Police Department’s new Police Chief. Reynolds will replace current chief Tommy Weldon who will retire on Oct 1, 2021. Reynolds brings 30 years of police experience and is deeply rooted in this community. He began his employment with the City of Valley as a patrol officer in 1988 and has held ranks within the police division including patrol supervisor,

Sergeant/Lieutenant, Commander of Criminal Investigations, Major/Assistant Police Chief, Reynolds served in the United States Army/Alabama Army National Guard for 19 years He attended FBI National Academy Class 233, University of Virginia, Southern Union Community. College. Reynolds holds many other certifications and military awards.

“I wanted to hire within our organization for this position and the City of Valley had two outstanding candidates who applied for the position. I hope you join the City Council and I in congratulating Major Reynolds as he begins his work as Chief of Police for the City of Valley in October,” Valley Mayor Leonard Riley said.

