2021 Gridiron cover contest set to begin on VTN website on Monday at 8 a.m.

The Valley Times-News will once again publish Gridiron, its annual high school football magazine. The full-color magazine, which features previews on every local high school football team, will publish on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

And once again, the VTN is allowing the community to choose the cover of that magazine.

There are six cover choices this year, each one featuring a football player and cheerleader from one of the area’s high schools.

Lanett High is represented by Alanteo Cheeks and Ameria Zeigler, Valley High is represented by Kalen Sherrell and Emma Williams, Chambers Academy is represented by T.Y. Trammell and Claire Allen, Springwood School is represented by Sam Plant and Madison Reeves, LaFayette is represented by Chandler Winston and Shaka Story, and Beulah is represented by Abby Higdon. Beulah High’s football player candidate was unable to attend Friday’s photo.

The contest starts on Monday, Aug. 2 at 8 a.m. and will end on Friday, Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. The cover option with the most votes will win and will be featured on the front of Pigskin Preview.

To vote, visit www.valleytimes-news.com/gridiron-cover-contest. You can vote one time per hour through the end of the contest.

The contest is sponsored by John Soules Food and Grossman Law Firm.

