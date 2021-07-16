Cynthia Madden was born to Emma Kate (Melton) and Hilliard Darden on February 11, 1957, in Chambers County, Alabama. She gained her wings into eternal rest on Monday, July 12, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center, Opelika, AL.

At an early age, Cynthia became a member of Pilgrim Baptist Church, under the pastoral leadership of the late Rev. W.H. Radney.

She was a member of the 1975 graduating class of West Point High School, West Point, GA.

Cynthia was united in Holy Matrimony to Samuel L Madden, Sr., who preceded her in death. Her employment history consists of Lanett City School System(South Elementary School), Peabody Manufacturing, Winn Dixie and Cherry Cafe. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Cynthia was the glue that kept the family together. She kept all the kids in the family and the community.

Cynthia was preceded in death in death by her husband; her father, Hilliard Darden and brother, William Darden.

She leaves to cherish her wonderful memories: daughters, Natasha Darden, Mekisha(Oscar Andrew,Jr.) Darden, Bridget (Damian) Williams, LaShunda (Curtis Robinson) Darden, Delores (James Johnson) Pearson and Anita (Jarrod) Smith; sons, Brandon (Jasmin Ray) Vines, Samuel (Neva) Madden, Jr. and Malcolm (Paris) Copeland; her mother, Emma Kate Elie; siblings, Mary Davidson, Carrie Thomas, Micheal Darden, Jackie (Richard) Brooks and Tracy Murry; sisters-in-law, Barbara Darden, Doris Darden, Maggie Faye McCullough and Mary Manning; twenty-one grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends; special friends, Michelle Morgan, Patricia Jones, Diane Joyner and the entire EMAC-Lanier Nursing Home Staff.

Graveside services for Mrs. Madden will be held at 2 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in the Fairview Cemetery with Dr. Frederick James, Eulogist, Rev. Leonard Autry and Rev. W.G. Wimberly, Assisting

Public Viewing will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 from 2:00 until 6:00 at the M. W. Lee Mortuary. To express online condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.mwleemortuary.com

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to M.W. Lee Mortuary of West Point, GA.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

