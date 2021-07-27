Dadeville man dies in ATV wreck

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:58 p.m. Friday, July 23, has claimed the life of a Dadeville man.

William Claybrook, 22, was operating an all-terrain vehicle (ATV), when it left the roadway and struck an embankment.

Claybrook was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Chisolm Road, approximately 13 miles west of LaFayette, in Tallapoosa County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

