LaFayette PD wraps up Youth Police Academy

LaFAYETTE — In a Friday afternoon ceremony in the gym at John P. Powell Middle School, a total of 13 cadets received certificates marking a successful completion of this year’s LaFayette Police Department Youth Police Academy.

“We had a great week here,” said Police Chief George Rampey. “This is a good program we have going here. I thank the parents and family members of these cadets for being here today to show your support for them and for enrolling them in this year’s academy. I appreciate seeing members of the city council here today.”

The cadets were divided into three squads for the certificate ceremony. The first squad included Khloe Drake, Kaitlyn Drake, Jamaal Vines, Gary Loftin and Kaydence Shaver. Members of squad two were Bryson Brooks, Parker Finley, Kendall James and Tyson McCants. Those on squad three were Addison Tenpenny, Jordan Rampey, Jayden Rampey and Jordan McCants.

Bryson Brooks and Addison Tenpenny were chosen as the top two cadets in the class. In remarks to the crowd inside the gym, Brooks said that he had enjoyed meeting the LaFayette police officers, learning about what they did on a daily basis and playing games with fellow cadets.

“We had fun every day we were here,” he said.

Tenpenny said it was interesting to learn the varied duties of the police officers.

“We learned what patrol officers do and what investigators do,” she said. “We learned about the equipment on the police cars and the fire trucks. A member of the SWAT team showed us how they enter a building, and a sheriff’s office deputy showed us what their drug dog can do. Otos not only can find illegal drugs, he can find missing people, too.”

Each cadet received appreciative applause as they received their certificate and hugs from the family when the program concluded. The big crowd present then enjoyed cold drinks and pizza.

