Lanett police arrest suspect in connection with Saturday shooting death

According to a press release from the Lanett Police Department, a suspect has been arrested in connection to an early morning shooting in Lanett

On 07/24/2021 at approximately 7:28 a.m. officers with the Lanett Police Department and Lanett Fire and EMS were dispatched to the 1400 Block of South 7thStreet in Lanett, AL in reference to a gunshot victim.

The black male victim was determined to be deceased, investigation developed Zapporiah Hutchinson as the suspect. She was subsequently contacted and placed under arrest and transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility.

This incident remains under investigation by the Lanett Police Department. The name of the victim is withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone having information pertaining to this case is encouraged to call Det. Waldrop of the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-5295 or Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867).

