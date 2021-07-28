Riley wants to meet with AmWaste

VALLEY — A growing number of Valley residents are complaining about their garbage service, and Mayor Leonard Riley wants to meet with officials from contractor AmWaste to see if they can do a better job.

Planning & Development Director Travis Carter brought up the subject at Monday’s meeting of the Valley City Council.

“We got 21 complaints about this two weeks ago and 31 last week,” he said. “Eight more people called me today complaining.”

Carter said the callers told him that entire streets had been missed during the weekly pickups and on some occasions the garbage truck didn’t get there until late at night. Others have complained about AmWaste picking up damaged roll-out containers and not replacing them. There’s also been complaints about extra garbage bags on top of the container not being picked up and left there for next week’s drive by.

In one situation, pickups were being made by a one-man crew. The person driving the truck had to do it all.

Carter said he had been trying to get in touch with AmWaste officials to urge the need for better service.

“We need to meet with them,” Riley said. “We need for the company president to come in to talk to us.”

Residents of West Point and Lanett have recently complained about their garbage service as well.

AmWaste provides residential curbside garbage collections for cities and counties throughout the state of Alabama. Founded in April 2010, AmWaste LLC is a full-service waste and recycling company with operations in Alabama, Georgia and Louisiana.

