Seven truancy officers attend Safe Schools Conference

ORANGE BEACH — Seven resource and truancy officers from Chambers County recently attended the 22nd annual Safe Schools Conference hosted by the Alabama Association of School Resource Officers in Orange Beach.

Officers from throughout the state of Alabama and surrounding states were in attendance. They received active shooter awareness training and were informed of current trends in alcohol and drug education, enforcement and prevention. The attendees were updated on trends in mental health and current laws and trends in juvenile law. The presenters included Jermaine Galloway, Dustin Chandler, Bernie James, Tony Pustizzi, Lauren Parker, Elizabeth Huntley and Proncey Robertson.

Chambers County officers present for the conference were Daryl Coley, Sandra Crim, Loon Davidson, Stephen Doyal, Lawrence Howell, Brittany Reaves and Brian Yates.

These officers are dedicated to serving local students, teachers, staff and parents from harm and protecting school campuses from property destruction. As school resource officers, they are liaisons for the administration, teachers and staff of local schools. Each one is a sworn, certified police officer working in the schools and on patrol when needed.

