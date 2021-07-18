Valley Police investigating shooting death of Valley man

On Saturday afternoon, July 17, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers of the Valley Police Department responded to 228 Huguley Road in reference to a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Antavious Lawenton Sharpe, age 23, of Valley, unresponsive, lying face down on the porch. Officers requested EAFD Medics to respond and Sharpe was determined to be deceased. Investigators responded as well as the Chambers County Coroner. Upon examination it was discovered that Sharpe had a gunshot wound.

The case is under investigation by Valley P.D. Investigators and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences. An autopsy will be conducted in Montgomery.

Anyone with information concerning the death of Sharpe may call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or Central Alabama Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867) or submit tips online at www.215stop.com.

