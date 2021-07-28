Valley to annex church property

VALLEY — The Valley City Council at its Monday meeting suspended the rules and adopted on a first reading an ordinance to annex some property into the city. The action was requested by the Shawmut Baptist Church, and the site being annexed is the location of the church family life center. From 1909 until the recent past, the two-story Shawmut General Store building was located on that site.

The site was in an industrial park when the city was incorporated in 1980 and not included in the new city.

The historic Shawmut Post Office building, which is adjacent to the family life center, was in the industrial park as well but was later purchased by the city and annexed at that time.

The council decided to hold off for a second reading on an action to repeal an ordinance on the Fob James Corridor. It was adopted in 2007 in the wake of the post-Kia announcement boom. The ordinance included development design standards for the Fob James Drive area. At the time, it was thought that such standards would be needed to control and manage expected growth.

“Since that time,” the proposed ordinance reads, “the enforcement of the ordinance has been inconsistent. The council feels these restrictions should be eliminated. Sufficient controls for development are in place in the city’s existing zoning ordinances.”

A second reading of the proposed ordinance will take place at the council’s next regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 9. It could be voted on at that time.

In other action on Monday, the council approved a resolution to permit the consumption of alcoholic beverages at an event to be held at Lakeview Cabin on the weekend of April 22-23, 2022. A wedding will be taking place there that weekend.

The council accepted the high bid on a surplus police department vehicle. Yousef Dabbagh of Island Lake, Illinois offered $1,868.00 for a 2017 Ford Taurus sedan that had been declared surplus.

The city denied a claim made against the city by Kristen Turner, who maintained that her dog had been shot. She said the incident had taken place on Lower Street in the River View community on July 8. In a written complaint, she said the dog appeared to have had an exit wound when she found it to be injured. She called a local veterinarian for advice and was told to take the injured animal to Montgomery for treatment. She was told on July 12 that the treatment would cost an estimated $4,000. She contacted a police department officer about it and was told the city was not responsible for it. She claimed that another city official had told her that she would have been better off “if the dog had run off and died.”

The council approved a mayor’s proclamation recognizing Friday, Aug. 6 as the annual Chambers County Day of Prayer.

This year marks 20 years for this observance. The first one took place only a few days before the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. This year’s event will be taking place on the east side of the Chambers County Courthouse in LaFayette at 6 p.m. CDT (7 Eastern). Organizer Diane Perry describes the event as “a clarion call to pray for Chambers County and our entire nation.”

“We urge all citizens to join together in praying for our leaders, our nation, and our state as a whole,” the proclamation reads, “so that in the spirit of trust, cooperation and goodwill, we may beseech God for strength and wisdom to make Chambers County a better place in which to live.”

School supplies will be given away that evening. As a precaution against the Covid-19 variant, families are asked to remain in their cars. Volunteers will bring the school supplies to you.

Police Chief Tommy Weldon told the council that three new officers for the Valley Police Department had graduated from the police academy and would be on patrol this weekend.

“We are very happy to be back to a full force,” he said.

Travis Carter informed the council that new sprinkler systems would soon be going in at city hall and at the police department.

Coaches and members of Valley Parks and Recreation’s 10 and under girls softball team were present Monday to receive certificates of commendation from the council.

Earlier this month, they became the first girls softball team from Valley to win an Alabama Recreation and Parks Association (ARPA) state championship. They received a standing ovation from the council and the audience present at the meeting.

To win the title, they had to come back from losing an early game to win three straight games on a Saturday and three more on Sunday.

Riley, who attended the tournament in Tuscaloosa, said it was extremely hot that weekend.

“The heat index was 105 that weekend,” he said. “The team played great under difficult circumstances.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

