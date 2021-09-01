BREAKING: School tax measures pass in county vote

Voters in Chambers County took to the polls on Tuesday to vote to renew the school tax.

All four resolutions passed allowing the school systems to continue to collect the much-needed tax revenues.

The total turnout for the special election was 824 (votes) or 3.25% of registered voters.

With 17 out of 18 precincts reporting – the final precinct being provisionals and according to Chambers County Probate Judge Paul Story, there is only one that will be counted Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The 1.6 mil countywide school tax passed with 71.464% of the vote, the 5 mil countywide passed with 70.86 percent of the vote, the 4.1 countywide tax passed with 66.41% and the 4.1 Lanett City School tax passed with 89.08% of the vote.

4Resolution No. 06.07.2021.1 – 1.6 mill countywide school tax in Chambers County

This resolution included 214 residents that are both electors and property owners locating in this tax district as required by law. Skip McCoy also said for this election to pass, a supermajority was required in order to continue the 1.6 mill tax. In order to reach a supermajority, the votes must reach 60 percent of those voting. This is a continuation of the current tax rate with no changes.

4Resolution No. 06.07.2021.2 – 5 mill countywide school tax in Chambers County

This resolution also required and included a petition of at least 200 electors and property owners in Chambers County. Unlike the 1.6 mill district, this only requires a majority vote to be passed. This is a continuation of the current tax rate with no changes.

4Resolution No. 06.07.2021.3 – 4.1 mill countywide school tax in the county school district in Chambers County

This resolution does not require a petition and required a majority vote to pass.

4Resolution No. 06.07.2021.4 – 4.1 mill countywide school tax in the Lanett City School District in Chambers County

This resolution does not require a petition and required a majority vote to pass.

