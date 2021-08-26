Chambers County School District going all-virtual next week

The Chambers County School District is going all virtual next week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases across the district.

In-person school will be optional on Friday, so students can do virtual learning or go to school. Next week, all classes will be virtual, with in-person school resuming on Sept. 7.

“We will shift to an all virtual format all next week,” said Superintendent Casey Chambley. “Right now, we have a lot of staff that are sick and a lot of students that are sick. We feel like this is time for us to allow this virus to hopefully calm down and cool off some. We are going to take these next 10 days and try to hope this helps us to slow this down so it doesn’t interrupt any further.”

Chambley said CCSD had gotten to a point where they were not comfortable.

Parents should note that the information in the Facebook post changed quickly after it was first put up. At first, CCSD had posted that school would be virtual on Monday and Tuesday only, but that is incorrect. All CCSD schools will be virtual next week.

Valley Head Football Coach Adam Hunter said Friday night’s football game against Lanett is still on.

