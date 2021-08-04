City of Lanett seeking bids to repair damaged roofs

LANETT — A hailstorm on April 24 damaged a number of buildings in Lanett, among them city hall, W.O. Lance Elementary School and two buildings — the historic Lanier High home economics building and a former band room — in the L.B. Sykes Community Center complex on Cherry Drive.

On Monday, the Lanett City Council approved a resolution to seek bids for roof repair on those four buildings.

“That storm caused lots of damage in Lanett,” Fire & EMS Chief Johnny Allen told the council. “There was especially a lot of damage to shingle roofs. We don’t yet know the extent of damage to the flat type or membrane roofs like the one at Lanett High. If we find such damage, we will need to address it.”

Allen said it would be good if the work needed at W.O. Lance could be scheduled during the fall break.

“It should take three or four days to do the work that’s needed,” he said. “It would be better for it to be taking place when the kids aren’t in school.”

In another action, the council approved a resolution authorizing the use of excess levelization rider funds from the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority (AMEA) to support the installation of a new metering system. This new system will allow Lanett residents to constantly monitor their use of electricity.

The AMEA has been looking at doing this as a service for its member cities for several years now.

“It will be a large project,” Utility Superintendent Tony Chandler said. “We have a contractor for the rollout. All 11 members of the AMEA will be doing it. The three largest cities (Opelika, Dothan and Fairhope) are already being served. The other eight cities will come next.”

The additional AMEA cities include Lanett, LaFayette, Alexander City, Foley, Luverne, Piedmont, Sylacauga and Tuskegee.

“It will give us a better understanding of AMEA’s peak times,” McCoy said. “It will be advantageous to our citizens and our customers. It will post a new reading every 15 minutes. You can access it on your smartphone. It’s a great way to track your bill.”

“This has been a long time coming,” said Council Member Tony Malone. “I am glad to see it.”

“It sounds complicated at first,” Chandler said, “but once it’s built it will be beneficial for us.”

Council Member Angelia Thomas asked if the new metering system would put the city’s meter readers out of a job.

Chandler said that would not be happening. The new system is just for electricity. Natural gas, water and sewer usage still has to be read.

The council approved a resolution determining a public nuisance and authorizing action at 1906 North 3rd Court.

“We have gotten a lot of complaints on this,” McCoy said. “We are putting the owner on notice to get something done.”

Thomas asked why this one property was being singled out.

“We’ve had complaints about other properties,” she said.

McCoy said he needed a list of those complaints.

In other action, the council renewed a $300,000 line of credit with Renasant Bank.

“We have had this for five years now,” McCoy said. “It’s something we have in case we ever need it, and we haven’t so far.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

