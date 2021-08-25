Lanett moves to No. 1 in Class 2A, Chambers holds at No. 5 in latest ASWA rankings

The Lanett Panthers vaulted to the top spot in the Alabama Sports Writers Association 2A rankings on Wednesday.

Lanett steamrolled Georgiana on the ground Friday, racking up 410 yards rushing on 28 attempts and seven touchdowns. Senior running back D’Quez Madden led the offensive production, torching Georgiana for 176 yards rushing on just seven carries and found the end zone four times.

The defense made its presence felt in the Georgiana backfield with seven sacks, one for a safety.

The win marked victory number 100 for coach Clifford Story. Lanett will head to Ram Stadium Friday to face the Valley Rams.

Lanett moved easily into the No. 1 spot after Mars Hill Bible – who was the ranked No. 1 going into the week – lost 35-6 to 6A Jasper. Lanett received 21 first-place votes.

The AHSAA Class 2A rankings going into week two look like this;

(Rank, school, first-place votes, record)

Lanett (21); 1-0 Abbeville; 0-0 Mars Hill Bible (4); 0-1 Clarke Co.; 0-0 North Sand Mountain; 0-0 Geneva Co.; 0-0 Spring Garden; 0-0 Elba; 1-0 Westbrook Chr.; 1-0 Falkville; 1-0

Chambers Academy held steady in the fifth spot after dismantling Lee-Scott Academy 41-3 in the first game at the newly named Torbert-Allen Field this past Thursday.

The Rebels dominated on the ground, picking up 332 on 25 carries. Senior running back Jordan Benbrook carried the load for the Rebels, toting the ball 14 times for 167 yards and three touchdowns.

The victory over Lee-Scott marked win number 150 for coach Jason Allen.

The Rebels were to play Abbeville Christian on Friday, but due to COVID protocols, Abbeville had to forfeit the contest. As of this writing, Allen has been unable to find a replacement game.

The AISA rankings headed into week two look like this:

(Rank, school, first-place votes, record)

Escambia Academy. (16); 1-0 Glenwood (6); 1-0 Autauga Academy; 1-0 Pike Liberal Arts; 0-1 Chambers Academy.; 1-0 Macon-East; 1-0 Patrician; 0-0 Bessemer Academy; 0-1 Morgan Academy; 0-0 Tuscaloosa Academy; 0-1

