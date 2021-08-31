Mrs. Frances Colley
Mrs. Frances Colley, 84, of Valley, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the EAMC-Lanier Nursing Home.
Mrs. Colley was born in Chambers County Aug. 30, 1936, to the late William Britton and the late Mary Erma Beard Britton.
She was a member of the Community Baptist Church in LaFayette, and retired from Geo. H. Lanier Hospital as a Physical Therapy Assistant.
Graveside services were held Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at 10:00 a.m ET at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Lanett with the Rev. David Copeland officiating.
She is survived by 3 children Gary Colley, Jimmy Colley, Bobby Colley (Angie); Grandchildren Brandy Helms (Kevin), Chris Colley (Kenna), Lee Colley, Chad Tenpas, Nick Colley, Cassidy Colley, Jeremy Colley (Brittany), Johnathan Colley, Ali McGinnis (Macabe), Bo Colley, Catie Colley; great-grandchildren Carley Saggus, Brady Bowman, Caroline Colley, Kross Colley, Bella Tenpas, Murphy Colley, Charleigh Colley, Trey Colley; sister Gussie Fuller (Dee), Brothers Robert Britton, Roy Britton (Charlotte).
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dovard Colley; daughter Lisa Colley Holladay; son Terry Colley; grandson Davey Holladay.
On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com.
Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al officiating.
Mr. Frank Herschel Looser Sr.
Frank Herschel Looser Sr., passed away at UAB Medical Center on Aug. 25, 2021 and went to be with his... read more