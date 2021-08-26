Rev. Billy H. Drakes Sr., 74, of Lanett, Alabama transitioned from this life on Thursday August, 19, 2021, at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. He was born on May 7, 1947, in Chambers County to the late Willie Howard and Rosie Pearl Drakes.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Willie Howard and Rosie Pearl Drakes; his first wife of 34 years, Dorine Drakes; his uncle Mr. Wesley Miller of Atlanta, GA; and his sister, Brenda Haskins of Queens, New York.

At an early age he joined Pilgrim Baptist Church where he served as an usher. Later in life after he was married, he moved his membership to St. John Baptist Church. Under the leadership of Rev. Hugh Foster, he became an ordained minister. He also served as interim pastor for a short time until a new pastor was called to serve.

After serving faithfully at his home church, the newly ordained Rev. Billy H. Drakes Sr. and his family branched out to the Friendship Baptist Church in Valley, AL on 2nd & 4th Sundays. He served there for 15 years from around 1982 until 1997. During that period, he also pastored Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Opelika, from 1983 until 1989 on 1st, 3rd, & 5th Sundays until Friendship Baptist Church converted to full time worship every Sunday.

After establishing many lifetime relationships at both churches, saving many souls, and ordaining many new shepherds in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, Rev. Drakes shook the dust off his feet and carried the Lord’s word to the Bethel #2 Baptist Church in Opelika; where he served for 14 years from around 1998 until 2012.

Again after saving many more souls in the name of our Lord and ordaining many new brothers in Christ, he felt he had accomplished all he could for the Lord and his faithful followers at Bethel. He once again shook the dust off his feet and ventured out in search of a new calling and gave his all to Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Hatchechubbee; where he served from 2014 to 2018 until his mobility worsened and he retired from pastoring but never from ministry.

He received his education at Lanier High School (class of 1965), in Lanett. He was employed by West Point Pepperell Mills, West Point Foundry and Machine Company for many years while spreading the gospel.

Rev. Billy H. Drakes Sr. is survived by his loving aunt Gladys Hill (Lanett); his sister, Diane Hatchett (Brooklyn, New York); his daughters Veronica Drake (Atlanta), Lizzie Logan (Macon, Georgia), his sons Quentin (Latoya) Drakes (LaGrange, Georgia), Rev. Billy H. Drakes Jr. (Valley); Three grandsons, Danarius Drake (Atlanta), James Holmes Jr (Atlanta), and Jeremy Drakes (Ridgecrest, California); two granddaughters, Brittney Drakes (Columbus, Georgia), Jessica Drakes (Carrollton, Georgia); and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and former co-workers and ex-wife Victoria Hester Drakes (Lithonia, Georgia).

A special thank you to EAMC, Opelika, Grady Memorial Hospital, Atlanta, Prime Health home health nurse, Nikki Yates; good neighbors, Ms. Shirelene Billingsley, Mrs. Joyce McLemore, and Mrs. Tomeka Billingsley.

Family viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m EST, Friday Aug. 27, 2021, at Morgan & Sons Funeral Home followed by public viewing from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. EST.

Graveside celebration will be 11 a.m. EST, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Hillcrest:00 Gardens Cemetery (3405 Country Club Rd. Lanett) with Rev. Willie G. Wimberly, eulogist and Rev. Charles Trammell officiating.

Morgan & Sons Funeral Home of Lanett is directing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

