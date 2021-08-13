Troup County man charged with two counts of murder related to two bodies found in West Point Lake

On Aug 12, 2021, investigators with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested a Troup County man in connection with the murders of Marcus Caswell and Travis Lodato. Joshua Nutt, 39, of Lower Big Springs Road, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, two counts of Robbery, and one count of Possession of a firearm during certain felonies.

“My investigators have worked non-stop since they received this case on Monday and to have a suspect in custody in a matter of days speaks to their dedication to the job, and I cannot thank them enough for their hard work,” Sheriff James Woodruff said.

No further information has been made available, and the investigation is ongoing.

