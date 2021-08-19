Valley Police looks to fill positions

At the Valley City Council meeting on Monday, it was announced that to express appreciation for retiring police chief Tommy Weldon’s service, the city council voted to award him his service weapon and badge as allowed under the provisions of Section 36-21-8 of the code of Alabama, 1975.

Weldon said that the Valley Police Department had filled two captain positions, effective Sept. 1.

“Stacy Shirey is going to be over patrol, and Chris Daniel will be the captain over investigations,” he said. “Because Stacey’s leaving the drug task force to be patrol commander, Lawrence Howell is going to be full time on the task force, so he won’t be a school resource officer anymore. So we’ve got to move somebody into that position. We’re taking letters of interest now.”

Weldon said that when a person from patrol or detectives gets moved to the school resource position, someone will have to fill the position they leave behind.

He said he has 22 working days left before he’ll retire and that the mayor has approved for him to start taking applications to fill his slot.

In other business at the meeting, recreational Director Laurie Blount announced that registration for fall sports — flag football, football, cheerleading, and soccer — would end on Tuesday after the parents meeting.

“And the farmer’s market is ongoing,” she said. We will probably be ending [at] the end of this month, and then they’ll do it one time a month after that. So if you want to get out there, you need to get out there the next couple of Fridays.”

Blount said that on Labor Day, hours at the community center would be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The council voted to approve having a new table built for the City of Valley conference room. The city had received an estimate from Creative Coatings and Cabinets on 1708 31st Street in Valley. The table would cost $8,750.00. Creative Coatings and Cabinets’ proposal describes the table as being four by 12 feet, being supported by three columns, and having four support trails. The columns will be covered with maple wood, stained, nad clear coated. The table top will be granite with an OG style edge.

The council also voted to let Code Enforcement Officer Reid Riley abate two nuisance structures by demolishing and removing them from their respective properties. One is on 2506 57th Street in Valley, and the other is on Harmon Street in Valley.

The council also voted to approve the repair of the cupola on City Hall. The city received an estimate from Bobbly Laney, Master Carpenter LLC at 1095 Lee Road 268 in Valley in the amount of $7,230.00.

On the regular agenda, the city council accepted a bid from Webb Utilities in the amount of $1,196,016.50 for the City of Valley Burney Road Property Sewage and Water Project.

The next regular council meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. Valley City Hall will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day.

