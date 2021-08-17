Walt Meadors Invitational raises over $4,000

LANETT — Some abundant fair weather helped make Saturday’s Walt Meadors Invitational Golf Tournament a success. A total of 20 four-member teams took part in the fundraising event at the Point University Golf Club. It was an exceedingly warm day, but with no rain in sight, lots of action took place on the fairways.

“Oh my goodness was it hot!” said Valley Haven Executive Director Craig Brown. “But we were able to get the tournament in and were able to raise over $4,100. We appreciate all the support we received.”

There were first-place teams in gross and net competition. The team of Barry Pike, Neil Glass, Lee Walden and Logan Taylor won the gross scoring event. The team of Russell Lee, Tyrone Newton, Parker Harris and Wayne Hudgins was second in the gross scoring with Chris Byrd, Leslie Meadows, Jon Morgan Poole and Ken Poole coming in third.

The Williams boys won the net competition. Members of the team included Patrick, Cooter, Kim and Clint Williams. Second place net was the team of Robert Hale, Alex Hale, Katie Hale, and Steven Powers. Placing third was the team of Joe Hill, Michael Hill and Steve White.

Cash prizes were awarded for the golfers who had the longest drives on the par-5 holes and those who had the closest-to-the-pin drives on the par-3 holes. Jess Howard had the longest drive on the No. 1 hole and Parker Harris had the longest drive on No. 15.

Coming closest to the pin were Luke Wilkins on No. 3, Neil Glass on No. 6, Michael Miles on No. 11, Christopher Gillespie on No. 13 and Trevor Poole on No. 17.

There’s a $10,000 prize for any tournament golfer who makes a hole in one on the No. 11 hole. The tournament is in its 40th year and thus far no one has been that lucky.

A total of 13 teams took advantage of the cooler morning weather to participate in the 8 a.m. flight. Seven teams started play in the second flight at 1 p.m.

