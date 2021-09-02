September 4, 2021

ALEA: Colorado man missing on Lake Martin

By Staff Reports

Published 5:50 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021

According to a press release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division, troopers are

investigating a single-vessel boating accident on Lake Martin that has left one man missing. The accident occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, in Tallapoosa County near the Willow Point Golf Course. Searchers with the Alexander City Fire Department and the Alexander City Rescue Squad are currently on scene searching for a 24-year-old Colorado man, who was a passenger in the boat. Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.

