Amos Kenny Ramsey

On Tuesday, June 9, 1964, Rev. James and Inell Core Ramsey gave birth to a beautiful baby boy who was named Amos by his grandmother and Kenny by his sisters; he would be the last child born unto this union.

Amos, best known as Kenny, was raised in Ramsey Bottom. Being the youngest child, obviously, he was spoiled by all his brothers and sisters.

At an early age, he joined the St. James Baptist Church. Kenny attended Huguley Elementary School and graduated from Valley High in 1983. After graduation, he was employed for his brother, Cecil Ramsey, George H. Lanier Memorial Hospital, and Batson-Cook Company.

Kenny enjoyed being in the “The Bottom” with his family. He loved to read and study the bible.

Kenny was passionate about washing cars, taking countless hours to make them look like new. Anyone who ever encountered Kenny will tell you that he had a smile and laughter like none other. He had a genuine and humble soul, always appreciative of the smallest things.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. James and Inell Core Ramsey; two brothers, Lemoris (Bob) Ramsey and Calvin Ramsey; three sisters, Mary Nell Ramsey Boyd, Janice Ramsey Dozier and Marilyn Ramsey Brock.

He leaves to cherish his memory two loving and heartbroken daughters, Jessica (Greg) Boozer and Cayla Nelson, both of Lanett; two granddaughters, who loved their Paw Paw: Kennedi Barker and Gabrielle Boozer; sisters, Hattie Ramsey, Mildred (Willie) Trammell, and Helen (Ronnie) Washington, all of Lanett; Gloria (Elijah) Marshall, West Point; brothers, Cecil (Josephine) Ramsey, James (Janie) Ramsey, J.T Ramsey; all of Lanett; Frankie (Sara) Ross, LaFayette; one aunt, Louise Core, Lanett; one brother-in-law, Arthur Boyd, Lanett; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. EDT in the Pinehill Cemetery with the Rev. John Flournory officiating and Bishop Donald Lancaster serving as the eulogist.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the M. W. Lee Mortuary.

To express condolences to the family, please visit www.mwleemortuary.com.

Final arrangements entrusted to M.W. Lee Mortuary of West Point, GA.

